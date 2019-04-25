These Tacos are *Off The Hook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Richmond, Va) - Chef Coco came by the VTM studios to show viewers how easy it is to make her "Something in the Water" fish tacos with some zesty mango salsa. She turned up the heat with a mason jar margarita. Make sure to visit wtvr.com/vtm for more information on her recipe.

"Something In The Water" fish tacos w/ mango salsa

1. 1 ripe mango peeled and diced.

2. 1/2 cup cilantro minced.

3. 1/2 cup red onion minced.

4. 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 1-2 limes.

5. 1 minced jalapeno remove seeds and stem for mild salsa.

6. salt and pepper to taste.

7. 1/4 cup diced jicama

8. 1/4 cup diced red radish

9. 1 small red pepper, diced

Combine ingredients in a large bowl. Refrigerate overnight for flavors to brighten.

1pound cod fillets, rinsed and patted dry

1teaspoon chili powder

1/2teaspoon ground cumin

1/2teaspoon Mexican oregano

1teaspoon garlic powder

1 small can of chipotles in adobo

1 cup "No No" sauce

8 white corn tortillas, warmed

1. combine the herbs, spices, adobo and "No No" sauce. Divide in half. Placing half inside the fridge. The remaining sauce should be placed in a shallow baking dish.

2. place the fish inside the shallow baking dish. ladle the sauce over the fish to coat. marinate for 20-30 minutes.

3. Remove fish from marinade and allow access marinade to drip from fish before placing on a sheet of parchment paper. loosely wrap the fish in the parchment paper and place in a 400 degree oven for 10-15 minutes.

4. Once fish is cooked, unwrap and flake with a fork.

5. heat corn tortillas in a skillet and wrap in foil to keep warm.

6. build tacos by spooning flaked fish onto tortilla, add mango salsa and drizzle reserved sauce on top. Enjoy!

MASON JAR MARGARITAS

PREP TIME

2 mins

TOTAL TIME

2 mins

Author: Heather Tullos

Serves: 1 drink

INGREDIENTS

· 2 ounces Patron Citronage Orange Liqueur

· 1½ ounces blue agave/silver tequila

· juice of 1 lime

· 2-4 ounces pineapple juice (depending on your preference for sweetness and the size of your glass

INSTRUCTIONS

Report this ad

1. Fill a mason jar with ice. (I used an 8 ounce mason jar jug with a handle). Pour the ingredients over the ice. Screw on the lid, shake well, and serve.

2. Garnish with strawberries, pineapple slices, and lime wedges if you'd like.