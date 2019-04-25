The 2019 Richmond International Film Festival

Posted 3:01 pm, April 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Dozens of films will be screened in Richmond over the next few days as the Richmond International Firm and Musical Festival is underway through Sunday.  A talented director, Matt Sweetwood, stopped by to celebrate his feature project 'The Beer Jesus from America'.  You can see his feature and others throughout the festival line-up now through Sunday, April 28th.

