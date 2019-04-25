Slight risk for severe storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring the chance for a few severe storms on Friday. This will *not* be a similar situation to last Friday's tornado outbreak.

An approaching storm and cold front will cause some showers in the early morning. Widely scattered storms will develop by late morning and early afternoon. A few different clusters of storms will track across the state in the afternoon and early evening.

As of right now, the best timing for storms in the metro is about noon to 6 p.m. The storm threat will last until mid-evening in eastern Virginia.

Much of our viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather.

A few of the storms Friday may be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. There is the potential for a few storms to have some rotation, so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. However, the atmospheric set-up will not be the same as it was last Friday.

All storms will exit eastern Virginia by late evening. Calmer weather will settle in for the weekend.

