Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. - A well known educator here in Richmond, Rodney Robinson was announced this year's National Teacher of the Year. He joins us via satellite from CBS in New York to celebrate his newest title. Rodney is a teacher at the Virgie Binford Education Center where he uses a whole child approach to education. Congratulations Rodney!
