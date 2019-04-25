Sick fox spotted in Midlothian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An animal spotted along Polo Parkway in Midlothian is a red fox with a "really bad case of sarcoptic mange," according to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF).

A concerned neighbor recorded video of the animal Thursday morning and sent it to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

"This is pretty common in foxes," VDGIF spokesperson Lee Walker said. "Sarcoptic mange is the name for the skin disease caused by infection with the Sarcoptes scabei mite. The mites are microscopic and can't be seen by the naked eye. Female Sarcoptes mites burrow under the skin and leave a trail of eggs behind."