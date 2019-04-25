21-year-old man arrested after bloody clothes found on railroad track

Chester man killed on Richmond’s Southside
Posted 3:12 pm, April 25, 2019

Manuel Lopez (PHOTO: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A 21-year-old man was arrested after a bag of bloody clothes was found along railroad tracks in Louisa County.

Manuel Lopez, 21, was charged with grand larceny of a firearm and motor vehicle, both felonies, and misdemeanor trespassing on railroad property, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

"A railroad worker who was inspecting the train tracks near Chalk Level Road and Davis Highway (Rt. 22) found the items shortly after noon on April 24 and contacted the sheriff’s office," a sheriff's office spokesperson said. "Lopez poses no threat to the community."

Lopez was booked, without bond, at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

In addition to the bloody clothes, the railroad worker also found a rifle with shell casings on the tracks.

Additional information about the incident remains under investigation.

