Make the world greener with Project Plant It

Posted 11:10 am, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, April 25, 2019

(Richmond, Va) - Dominion Energy's Program Coordinator, Suyapa Markez, helps local students make the world a bit greener by planting one tree at a time. She invites attendees to enjoy plenty of "Earth Day' activities for their annual "Project Plant It" campaign. Festivities kick off Saturday, April 27th at Maymont "On the Carriage" House Lawn from 8am until 4pm. For more information, visit http://www.projectplantit.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.