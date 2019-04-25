Make the world greener with Project Plant It

(Richmond, Va) - Dominion Energy's Program Coordinator, Suyapa Markez, helps local students make the world a bit greener by planting one tree at a time. She invites attendees to enjoy plenty of "Earth Day' activities for their annual "Project Plant It" campaign. Festivities kick off Saturday, April 27th at Maymont "On the Carriage" House Lawn from 8am until 4pm. For more information, visit http://www.projectplantit.com/
