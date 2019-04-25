Driver sentenced to 4 years in prison for Chesterfield crash that killed child

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver whose actions led to the death of a four-year-old boy was convicted in connection to this death.

Jose Gonzalez-Flores, 28, was found guilty Thursday on charges of manslaughter, possession of cocaine, and driving with a suspended or revoked license (3rd offense).

Gonzalez-Flores was sentenced to four years of active prison time.

He was arrested last August, two days after the Belmont Road crash that killed four-year-old Elias Camacho and injured members of the boy’s family.

Gonzalez-Flores and another man were in the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup that struck the 2000 Toyota Camry in which Camacho rode with his parents and siblings, according to police.

