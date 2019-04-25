Granding Opening for The Market @ 25th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It's an exciting time here in Richmond as we celebrate the opening of The Market @ 25th. Culinary Innovation and Operations Manager, John Ellis Jr. and Developer and Operator, Jae Scott stopped by to share a quick mediterranean white bean salad that will be available to all patrons. The Grand Opening is Monday, April 29th with a ribbon cutting at 10am. They are located at 1330 N. 25th St. here in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-396-2239 or find them online a www.themarketat25th.com