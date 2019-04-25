‘Swipe-only’ food truck event invades VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. — From gyros to shaved ice to barbecue, Virginia Commonwealth University students had their choice of dining options Wednesday at VCU’s second annual food truck festival.

Food trucks and students flocked to the Monroe Park Campus starting at 4 p.m., with long lines lasting until the festival ended at 9 p.m. Seven food trucks were stationed next to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, opening up the rest of the area for students to enjoy the clear, warm evening.

The festivities also included photo booths, prize drawings and giant inflatable games.

Bikini Panini, Carytown Burgers & Fries and Four Brothers Bistro made a second appearance after participating in last year’s inaugural festival. Carytown Burgers & Fries (3449 W. Cary Street) and Four Brothers (711 N. Lombardy Street) hustled burgers, fries and subs while Bikini Panini featured a pressed sandwich option.

Whether students wanted to eat ribs from Firehouse BBQ, gyros from OPA or seafood from Curbside Creations or cool off in the heat with shaved ice from Kona Ice, these newcomers to the party added to the diverse lineup.

Organized by VCU Dining Services, the festival was a swipe-only event, meaning only students with a dining plans could gain entry and exchange swipes for meals.

VCU senior Liseth Rubio said the festival was a perfect way to enjoy the beautiful spring weather with friends and hang out on campus

“I think it’s cool that VCU brought this back this year because you get a little tired of eating the same old at Shafer [court],” Rubio said. “There’s so many good restaurants in Richmond that I haven’t tried yet, and it’s awesome that VCU is bringing that to their students.”

VCU Dining Services will host Rib Night on Thursday at the Larrick Student Center on the MCV campus and Midnight Breakfast on Tuesday, April 30, at Shafer Court Dining Center.

By Adrian Teran-Tapia/Capital News Service

Capital News Service is a flagship program of VCU’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students participating in the program provide state government coverage for Virginia’s community newspapers and other media outlets, under the supervision of Associate Professor Jeff South.

Listen to Chris Staples on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!

