How you can help a Louisa deputy and his family after devastating house fire

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the community to support a Louisa County deputy and his family after they lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Deputy Chris Hockman and his family lost their Hanover home and all their belongings in the house fire on Tuesday, April 23.

The fire displayed Hockman, his wife, and their three kids. The family is currently living in a hotel.

“Join the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in sending thoughts and prayers to one of our own in a time of need,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

In 2018, Hockman was featured in a CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation about school resource officers in all Louisa elementary schools.

As a School Resource Officer at Jouett Elementary School, Deputy Hockman builds positive relationships with the students and enjoys his daily high fives and fist bumps. The sheriff’s office says Hockman has been a positive influence for many students.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

Anyone who wants to help Deputy Hockman and his family can drop items at the Louisa Sheriff’s Office or click here.