× Chesterfield man killed in single-vehicle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man was killed after striking a culvert and overturning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Tuesday at 6:39 a.m. on Route 23 at the 14-mile marker in Scott County.

“A 1995 Honda Passport was traveling south on Route 23 when it ran off the left side, struck the culvert and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The driver has been identified as Anthony J. Moore, 39, of North Chesterfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

Scott County is located along the Tennessee border in the corner of Southwest Virginia