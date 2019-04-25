Chesterfield gunman enters home, runs into the woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- K9 units in Chesterfield are searching for a gunman that ran off into the woods, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police were called to a home off Turner Road around 1:45 for a robbery.

Crime Insider sources say a man came from a power line area with a work vest on, walked into the house and pulled a gun on multiple people inside - including a woman who neighbors say ran out of the house screaming.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.