Celebrate Garden Week with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

RICHMOND, Va. - It's a great time of year, 50 Days of Love In The Best PART of Virginia continues with an extra dash of magic sprinkled in. Historic Garden Week with the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism is coming up on April 30th. We visited with Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism to talk about what's to come during this gorgeous time of the year. From the oldest street in Petersburg,Grove Ave., to the "New Suburb" Walnut Hill, you will love 300 years of history on the Petersburg Garden Tour on Tuesday, April 30th. For more information give them a call at 804-861-1666 or visit them online at www.petersburgarea.org
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}