Bruce Springsteen announces a new solo album inspired by late ’60s-early ’70s pop

Roll down your car windows and get ready to rock. Bruce Springsteen just announced his first studio album in five years.

The 69-year-old rocker, fresh off a 14-month stint on Broadway, will release “Western Stars” on June 14.

The 13-track album draws inspiration from Southern California pop of the late ’60s and early ’70s to encapsulate “a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope,” according to a press release.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” said Springsteen in a statement. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”

But you won’t have to wait until June to hear new Springsteen music. The album’s first single, “Hello Sunshine,” will be released just after midnight ET Friday with an accompanying music video.

“Western Stars” will be Springsteen’s 19th studio album, joining such classics as “Born to Run,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “Born in the USA.”

His one-man show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” ended in December after a run of 236 sold-out performances. It spawned an accompanying soundtrack and a Netflix special.