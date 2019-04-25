Britney Spears leaves treatment facility

Britney Spears has left a facility where she had been receiving treatment for undisclosed mental health issues, a source close to the singer tells CNN.

The year has been a difficult one for Spears, who earlier this month said she was taking some “me time” to focus on her self-care.

At the time of her post, People and other outlets reported that the star had checked into a facility to seek “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

In January, the singer said she was stepping back from her career and Las Vegas residency to help her father, who was dealing with health issues.

She referenced her family’s personal struggles in a message to her supporters earlier this week, after speculation about the pop star’s absence from the limelight.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal,” Spears said on Instagram.

She added: “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

Spears asked for a “little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” and claimed she would return “very soon.”

Later, Spears posted a video of herself working out, lightheartedly remarking, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me.”