× A List weekend Events

RICHMOND, Va. — Events Weekend April 26-27

Walk for Wishes – Saturday, April 27 at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond. It begins at 9:30am. CBS 6 Tracy Sears will emcee. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children in Virginia diagnosed with critical medical conditions, The family-friendly event features a leisurely two-mile route and fun activities for all ages, and helps raise much-needed funds to grant wishes that bring hope to children when it’s needed. For details visit https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR/WalkForWishes/Make-A-WishGreaterVirginia?fr_id=3072&pg=entry

Richmond International Film and Music Festival through Sunday, April 28 at venues around RVA.

RIFF, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings cutting edge film & music to the beautiful historic city of Richmond, Virginia. RVA is a thriving arts, food, and craft brewery city in the U.S. and has been voted as one of the best places for moviemakers to work & live in the country, and top places for indie filmmakers to shoot their projects (Moviemaker Magazine). For details visit https://www.rvafilmfestival.com/

Party for the Planet Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Tredegar site,

the event includes local music, arts and crafts, the Richmond Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace along the James River, and exhibits and activities for both children and adults emphasizing sustainability, health and the environment. Admission is free and well-behaved, leashed dogs are also welcome. More details on the festival and 5K at www.partyfortheplanetrva.com.

Tim Reid’s 2019 Spring Fashion Showcase by Legacy Media Institute Saturday, April 27, 5 – 7pm

The 4th (fourth) annual Fashion Showcase to benefit the Legacy Media Institute (a 501(C)3 organization). The Showcase will feature an international line-up of designers and beautiful fashions. The Fashion Showcase is at RVA Event Space, 1 East 4th Street, Richmond, for details and tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-reids-2019-spring-fashion-showcase-tickets-54568611185?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, Saturday, April 27, 8:30am, Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville,

An inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk in Hanover County in memory of Lt. Brad Clark, will also benefit Tunnel To Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor and support families of fallen military and first responders and Gold Star families. The organization was founded in memory of Stephen Siller, who died to save others on September 11, 2001. The Run/Walk is in Memory of Lt. Brad Clark a Hanover County Fire-EMS who was killed and three other firefighters were injured after their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 near Pole Green Road in October, 2018, while working an accident. Entry fee is $25 to participate. Participants can sign up at https://www.crowdrise.com/t2trun

Herbs Galore & More at Maymont, on Saturday, April 27 from 8am to 4pm! Guests can peruse unique garden and herb-related goods from dozens of vendors at the Marketplace on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn, learn from herb specialists during Meet the Expert sessions, and enjoy local food trucks while relishing the start of spring. This year’s event is presented by Hamilton Beach Brands and supported by Wegman’s and Colesville Nursery. For more information, call 804-358-7166 or visit maymont.org/herbs-galore.

Future Events:

Que Pasa Festival Saturday, May 4, 11m – 7pm

Richmond Downtown Canal Walk comes alive with the Annual Que Pasa Festival, The event is sponsored by The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce….highlights include family fun, music, entertainment and canal boats decorated a city in Mexico called Xochimilco. Que Pasa celebrates and showcases Virginia’s diverse Latino community and businesses. The event is free but consider making a donation to help keep it free. Details visit https://www.vahcc.com/que-pasa

Arts in the Park – 48th Annual Arts and Craft Show May 4 & 5, 2019

The Carillon Civic Association announces its 48th annual Arts in the Park show and sale at the Carillon in Byrd Park. More than 450 artists from around the U.S. will gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art of classic and contemporary paintings, to photography, pottery, jewelry and home and garden accessories. Arts in the Park is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country and is an event people around the entire state of Virginia look forward to each year. Arts in the Park has FREE Parking and FREE Shuttles available at the City Stadium parking lot. There is also handicap parking available at the park. No pets please. For more details visit https://richmondartsinthepark.com/

Unity Ride for Sickle Cell Saturday, May 4,

The Ladies of Elegance, Inc., and the Sickle Cell Bike Committee in conjunction with MCV Foundation are gearing up this year: Eleventh Annual “Unity Ride” for Sickle Cell. The goal of the Unity Ride is to heighten awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and raise much needed funds for Sickle Cell research and supportive services for patients and family members. The ride will take place on Saturday, May 4th. Staging will take place in the parking lot of the Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St, (Halifax & Byrne) one block before Health Department, Petersburg, VA beginning at 9:00 A.M. The first bike out at 11:00 A.M. and ending in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. in Richmond about 11:50 A.M. For details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-unity-ride-for-sickle-cell-tickets-56832801439

The 35th annual Friday Cheers, May 3 – June 28, 6:00pm – 9:30pm the longest-running and largest event of its kind in RVA, showcasing some of the nation’s hottest touring bands and some all-time regional favorites. The only summer concert series held along the James River, Cheers draws 3,000-6,000 people per week to Richmond’s picturesque Brown’s Island, a park-like setting situated between the Canal Walk and the scenic James River. No pets are allowed. Children 12 and under are free. Details visit https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers-2019/