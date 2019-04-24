Virginia cyclist charged with failing to pay attention after collision with police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A Virginia cyclist was charged with failure to pay attention following a collision with a Fairfax County Police cruiser. The collision between the cyclist and police cruiser happened Sunday morning, April 21, and was captured on the officer's dash cam.

"The officer was stopped at a traffic light waiting to make a right turn onto southbound Richmond Highway from the Mount Vernon Plaza shopping center. The cyclist was riding northbound on the sidewalk of the southbound side of Richmond Highway. He entered Fordson Road from the sidewalk without stopping and disregarded the pedestrian signal," a Fairfax Police spokesperson said. "Our investigation shows the officer had the right of way and determined it was safe to enter the intersection when the cyclist came off the sidewalk and hit the cruiser."

After hitting the cyclist, the officer rendered aid and called an ambulance. The cyclist, identified as 55-year-old Thomas Crawley, suffered minor injuries.