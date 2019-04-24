× Valentines list Richmond home for $2,490,000

RICHMOND, Va. — A West End house built by members of Richmond’s Valentine family has been put up for sale for the first time.

The home of Virginia Valentine and the late E. Massie Valentine at 204 Lockgreen Court hit the market late last week with an asking price of $2.49 million.

Joyner Fine Properties’ Jim and Donna Ransone have the listing, which went live Friday but held off showings until Monday. The husband-and-wife team, who described the Valentines as a longtime client, said they had shown the property to several parties but had not received an offer as of Tuesday afternoon.

