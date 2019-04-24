Set times released for ‘Something in the Water’ music festival

Richmond teacher named national teacher of the year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you were wondering who is playing when at the Something in the Water music festival, well wait no further!

The set times for the Virginia Beach festival being put on by the city’s native Pharrell Williams was released Wednesday morning.

Above in the gallery is a look at the set times for musicians playing the festival expected to bring more than 25,000 people to the area.

Notable performance times include Pharrell and Friends at 9:25 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Dave Matthews Band at 8 p.m. on Friday, Travis Scott at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Chris Brown at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Something in the Water runs from Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28.

