Richmond woman taken to hospital by ambulance is now missing

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for Sallie Coleman. She is considered a missing person.

Coleman, 71, of McGuire Drive, was taken to a Richmond hospital by ambulance earlier this month, but she is no longer a patient at the facility.

Coleman suffers from several health conditions and possibly has dementia.

She is approximately 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about Coleman was asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

