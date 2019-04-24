Richmond Flying Squirrels employee murdered in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels finished their homestand this week with heavy hearts after learning that Alexander Wynn, a food service worker at the Diamond who was usually seen near the third-base line, was murdered at a Northside home he shared with others on Monday night.

Wednesday's game at the Diamond wasn't the same for those working behind the scenes, preparing food for Flying Squirrels’ fans.

"We like to say we run a family business,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Squirrels’ vice-president. “We all just have different last names and especially in our food service section as well as all of us. We are shook up and it took a second to put our arms around the situation because he was just here a few days ago."

After working Monday night’s game, the 60-year-old Wynn had just made it home to his Bancroft Avenue boarding house.

Crime Insider sources say a gunman stormed inside and shot Wynn to death in his room. So far, those sources say investigators believe the attack may have been random.

"Hopefully law enforcement will find the person that did this horrible act," said Parnell.

Wynn was a friendly face, usually on the third base side of the Diamond. Neighbors tell me he was proud of his food and beverage job in the Squirrels’ organization and say he was a kind man, one who always struck up a conversation with others living on his block.

One neighbor, devastated by the news, told me off-camera that Wynn will be missed.

"He had a sense of pride and it is just incredibly sad that this senseless act of violence happened,” said Parnell.

He said it has affected the entire Flying Squirrels family, and that the team is in the early stages of figuring out how to honor Wynn.

Richmond Police urging anyone who might know something, to reach out to a detective.