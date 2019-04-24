Win Pit Crew Experience during Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

Enter now for your chance to win the Pit Crew Experience with Richie Crampton, driver of the DHL Top Fuel Dragster, during the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park on Friday, May 17.

The winner will receive:

2 Friday reserved seat tickets 1 Gold Key parking pass Meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Richie Crampton A tour of Crampton’s pit area



Click here to enter for your chance to win!

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, May 10.

Click here to learn more or get tickets to the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park May 17-19.