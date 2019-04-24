Richmond teacher named national teacher of the year

Win Pit Crew Experience during Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

Posted 3:44 pm, April 24, 2019, by

Enter now for your chance to win the Pit Crew Experience with Richie Crampton, driver of the DHL Top Fuel Dragster, during the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park on Friday, May 17.

The winner will receive:

    • 2 Friday reserved seat tickets
    • 1 Gold Key parking pass
    • Meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Richie Crampton
    • A tour of Crampton’s pit area

Click here to enter for your chance to win!

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, May 10.

Click here to learn more or get tickets to the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park May 17-19. 

Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.