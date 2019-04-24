× Man arrested in connection to robbery of firearm store

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a strong-arm robbery at a Hopewell firearm store on Tuesday.

Shortly after 12 p.m., officers received a report of a strong-armed robbery that had just occurred at the Liberty Firearms & Surplus store in the

400 block of S. 15th Street.

Police say the suspect entered the business looking to purchase a firearm for a specific type of ammunition.

While a store employee was showing him a handgun, the suspect abruptly grabbed the firearm and fled the business. During a struggle with the suspect, one of the store’s employees was struck in the face and sustained a severe laceration above his left eye.

The injured employee was subsequently treated at an area hospital and released.

Investigators recovered the firearm stolen by the offender in the robbery.

Matthew R. Eagan, age: 26, of Hopewell, faces charges of Robbery and Assault. Eagan was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being

held pending his arraignment.

At the time of the incident, Mr. Eagan was also wanted by the City of Colonial Heights on outstanding charges of misdemeanor theft.