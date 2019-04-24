Budget Breakdown: Richmond City Council votes to pursue hiring lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --A majority of Richmond's city council has voted to pursue hiring an attorney to take potential legal action against the city administration.

The decision came during a Wednesday meeting after a majority of council members raised their hands in support of holding the real estate tax rate at 1.20.

But that leaves the council in a difficult situation right now, forced to find roughly $11 million in cuts to hold the tax rate.

The task grew more complicated when the Mayor’s administration told council it would not certify roughly $9 million in anticipated revenues.

Some council members suggested the move was in retaliation for council showing support for more than $7 million in cuts to city departments.

Most of the city staff members in attendance at the meeting left the meeting following the council’s decision to maintain the current real estate tax rate.

Council will reconvene on Monday.