Richmond teacher named national teacher of the year

Bag of bloody clothes, rifle found near railroad tracks in Louisa

Posted 6:19 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, April 24, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. --An investigation is underway after a railroad worker discovered a bag of what appeared to be bloody clothing along the tracks in Louisa County Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The clothes were found on the tracks near Chalk Level Road and Davis Highway, officials said.

Then deputies said that same railroad worker then discovered a rifle with shell casings farther down the tracks.

Maj. Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said investigators think the rifle may have come from a truck that was stolen in the county last week.

Deputies at railroad tracks. SOURCE: The Central Virginian.

Deputies at railroad tracks. SOURCE: The Central Virginian.

No additional details were available at last check.

This story was first reported by the Central Virginian.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.