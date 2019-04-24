Bag of bloody clothes, rifle found near railroad tracks in Louisa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. --An investigation is underway after a railroad worker discovered a bag of what appeared to be bloody clothing along the tracks in Louisa County Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The clothes were found on the tracks near Chalk Level Road and Davis Highway, officials said.

Then deputies said that same railroad worker then discovered a rifle with shell casings farther down the tracks.

Maj. Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said investigators think the rifle may have come from a truck that was stolen in the county last week.

No additional details were available at last check.

This story was first reported by the Central Virginian.

