× Police ID man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police released the name of the man killed in Richmond’s Northside Monday night. Officers found Alexander N. Wynn, 60, inside a Bancroft Avenue home.

“At approximately 9:27 p.m., on Monday, April 22, officers were called to the 600 block of Bancroft Avenue for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and located Wynn, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, down and unresponsive in a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.576053 -77.423916