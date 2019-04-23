Virginia ABC offers 20% off for ‘Cyber MOM-Day’

RICHMOND, Va. — If your mom enjoys adult beverages like margaritas, martinis, or mojitos, Virginia ABC is offering a special deal just in time for Mother’s Day.

On Monday, April 29, Virginia ABC will offer an online-only discount for Cyber MOM-Day.

Any purchase of $100 or more (pre-tax) made on Virginia ABC’s website will have a 20% off discount automatically applied at checkout from

The deal is for one day only.

Customers can place an online order for pickup in any store of their choosing. If that store has the product(s) in stock, the order will be available for pickup within 48 hours.

If a product is being ordered from the warehouse in Richmond and shipped to the store, it will be available for pickup within 14 days.

For more information about Cyber MOM-Day, click here.