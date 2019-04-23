Chesterfield student throws chairs, injures teacher

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield teacher was injured this week when a student threw chairs at the educator, according to police. It was unclear what prompted the 15-year-old student to throw the chairs and his backpack at the teacher during Monday’s incident.
“The student also damaged a school laptop and pulled a fire alarm,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The teacher, whose glasses were broken during the incident, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
A juvenile criminal complaint was filed against the student for disorderly in school, assault, false alarm for ambulance or fire, and two counts of vandalism.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
