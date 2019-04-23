× Pasture – an award-winning Richmond restaurant – is for sale

RICHMOND, Va. — Beloved downtown Richmond restaurant Pasture, owned by Jason Alley and Michele Jones, is for sale, Alley confirmed Tuesday morning.

“This is a good thing,” Alley, the lauded Richmond chef who also owns Comfort and Bingo Beer Co., said. “Things are busy and crazy —- basically what it comes down to is that we love Pasture – it’s been amazing for us, a positive experience.”

Pasture would be headed into its eighth year open and was one of the first restaurants to open (again) in the that area (416 E Grace Street) near Richmond CenterStage.

Restaurants like Wong Gonzalez and Juleps followed.

What does Alley want to see for Pasture?

“We’ve never sold a business before. We are hoping someone buys Pasture and continues the work of a great restaurant,” he said.

As for his future business plans?

“We have 70 years of restaurant experience between us (Alley and Jones) — and we have signed a deal to do research and development for a concept called Rally coming to town, a pickle ball concept,,” he said. “The intention is to have eight courts. There will be cafes, bars, restaurants and a co-working space.”

While a final location for Rally is not set, Alley hopes it will be in or around Scott’s Addition.

Both Jones and Alley are moving forward – hoping to do more philanthropic things with their free time.

Last year the pair changed their business model at Comfort, donate net profits to FeedMore in an effort to end the hunger epidemic in Richmond.

Pasture will stay open during the sale process.

Ry Marchant will retain ownership of the building.

