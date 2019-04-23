Open The Pages of “HOTBOX” 

RICHMOND, Va. - Matt and Ted Lee have made a name for themselves as Food and Travel Journalists, and frequently contribute to magazines such as “Food & Wine” and “Southern Living.” The talented brothers have a new book out, “Hotbox,” and are a part of the illustrious line up of talented authors taking part in the 74th annual Junior League of Richmond Book and Author Event happening Tuesday April 23rd with a Luncheon at 12:30 pm at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, followed by dinner at 6 pm and the program at 7:30 pm at the Altria Theatre. 

 

For more information you can visit https://www.jlrichmond.org/ and https://mattleeandtedlee.com/

 

