Enjoy The Appomattox River

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Jessica Noll was back in the best *PART of Virginia with Martha Burton, Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, visiting the scenic Ferndale Appomattox Riverside Park. Petersurg is currently hosting the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” event, and Martha shared a fun preview of what this weekend has in store.

There are always lots of great activities happening in and around Petersburg. This weekend you can enjoy:

The 2019 Riverfest presented by Folar at Ferndale Appomattox Riverside Park on Saturday, April 27th from 10 am to 3 pm. For more information visit www.folar-va.org

You can visit Steam Bell Beer Works at 1717 East Oak Lake boulevard in Midlothian. For more information you can visitwww.steambell.beer

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}