Search for Richmond motel shooter underway

Posted 12:20 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, April 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was shot and a second person injured inside a Richmond Motel room, according to Richmond Police.

Both people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Police responded to motel, along the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, at about 11:26 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police are searching the area around Chamberlayne Avenue for the shooting suspect. A description of that suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

