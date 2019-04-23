× Ariana Grande cites Jim Carrey in post opening up about depression

Ariana Grande posted about her struggle with depression on Instagram using a quote from actor Jim Carrey.

On Saturday, Grande posted a series of photos and a quote from Carrey on her Instagram stories.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,'” the quote read. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play.”

Depression is a mood disorder that causes severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think and handle daily activities, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It is the leading cause of disability in the United States among people ages 15-44, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Grande, 25, captioned a subsequent post of Carrey, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

The singer explained her admiration for the comedian goes way back. “My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade,” she wrote on Instagram. In 2014, she posted a video of her in tears while meeting the actor.

Carrey saw her posts and responded on Twitter to express his admiration for Grande’s openness.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” he wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

Grande wrote back on Twitter, joking that she couldn’t wait to “tattoo this tweet on my forehead.”

“Thank you so much for your kindness. i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me,” she wrote. “You are such an inspiration … Sending you lots of love & all things happy”

This isn’t the first time Grande has been open about her mental health on social media. Earlier this month, she shared photos on Instagram of her brain scan that she said shows post-traumatic stress disorder.

