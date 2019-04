Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Circles RVA is a great national resource working to break the cycle of poverty. Helen Rai, from the Circles RVA Branch, alone with Darshee Clarke stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on the organization’s mission and upcoming open house.

Circles RVA Open House for potential volunteers and allies takes place on Tuesday, April 30th the event starts at 6 pm, dinner will be provided.

For more information you can visit https://circlesrva.org/