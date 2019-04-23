21-year-old Chesterfield woman killed in crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash after striking a tree in Charlotte County last week.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred on April 18, 2019 at 11:06 p.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 710.

“A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling east on Route 360 when it ran off the right side of the highway. The driver over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to re-enter the eastbound lanes, spin around, run off the right side and strike a tree,” said a state police spokesperson.

The driver, Melanie G. Foreman, 21, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

