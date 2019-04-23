Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We sipped and savored a delicious preview of the 2019 Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival with Executive Chef Joel Walding from Veritas Vineyard and Winery. Chef Joel’s herbed chèvre polenta, green onion Gremolata, lemon vinaigrette

and Dill Salmon were on the Virginia This Morning menu.

the 2019 Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival kicks off Monday, April 29th in Charlottesville and continues through Sunday, May 5th. The event will feature over 30 Vineyards and Wineries throughout the Charlottesville area, for a full list of events and participating locations visithttps://monticellowinetrail.com/the-taste-of-monticello-wine-festival/