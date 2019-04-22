Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month and it’s a good time to get an annual physical. Board-Certified Medical Oncologist Dr. Charles Maurer along with Men’s Health Advocates and Cancer Survivor Justin Birckbichler stopped by our studio to share more about the importance of annual physical. For more information you can visit https://aballsysenseoftumor.com/ and https://www.hoafredericksburg.com/