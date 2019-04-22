Skrimp Shack to open in western Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Hampton Roads-based restaurant franchise is casting its net over a wider swath of metro Richmond. Skrimp Shack is opening its newest local outpost in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center at 7502 W. Broad St., marking the brand’s third location in the area.

Kyle Rowley and wife Samantha are the franchisees behind the three restaurants. They opened their first Skrimp Shack location at 6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County about three years ago, and a second outpost at 4760 Finlay St. in eastern Henrico.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to Chris Staples on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!

