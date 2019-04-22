× Senior Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man with cognitive impairment

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing 87-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Albert Vandegriek, of Sterling, Virginia, was last seen on April 22, 2019, at approximately 2 p.m. at Providence Village Drive. He was seen driving a white 2004 Subaru station wagon with Virginia license plate ZJ-2363.

Vandegriek is described as a white male, 6’2 tall, 195 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants.

Police say Vandegriek suffers from cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Vandegriek, contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911.