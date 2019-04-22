Man cut in Richmond, suspect may be on Belle Isle
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Sunday night incident in Richmond.
Officers were called to 3rd Street and Grace Street at about 11:10 p.m. when someone reported a stabbing.
“Once on scene [police] found an adult male who had been cut, not stabbed, by an unknown suspect possibly somewhere on Belle Isle,” Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
37.543079 -77.441125