Man cut in Richmond, suspect may be on Belle Isle

Posted 6:49 am, April 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Sunday night incident in Richmond.

Officers were called to 3rd Street and Grace Street at about 11:10 p.m. when someone reported a stabbing.

“Once on scene [police] found an adult male who had been cut, not stabbed, by an unknown suspect possibly somewhere on Belle Isle,” Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

