Crime Insider: Man shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond’s northside Monday evening, multiple Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Police responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Sources say the male victim was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene, those sources said.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.