RICHMOND, Va. - On this weeks edition of ‘Fitness Focus’ we stopped by local pilates studio Niche. Owner Jaclyn Forrester shared the details behind the studio and workout before putting Jessica Noll’s strength to the test.

Niche Pilates Studio is located at 2309 W Main St in the fan. For more information you can visit www.nichefitstudio.com