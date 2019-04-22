× New shops opening inside Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Two new tenants are slated for the region’s busiest mall.

Untuckit, known for its button-down shirts for men and women that are cut a few inches shorter and meant to be worn untucked, is preparing to open a shop at Short Pump Town Center.

Joining the shirt brand at the mall is Frost Gelato, a Tucson, Arizona-based ice cream chain.

