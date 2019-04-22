Man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of tools during theft from vehicle

Posted 5:48 pm, April 22, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public to identify the man who is believed to be a suspect in a theft from a vehicle last week.

The incident occurred sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17.

The victim says several items were stolen from his unlocked truck while parked in the 300 block of Virginia Street.

The male suspect is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of tools, according to the victim.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.