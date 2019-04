Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va - The JP Jumpers Foundation and the Richmond Sheriff Office have joined forces once again for the “Light it Up Blue” Autism Awareness 3K Walk. Pam Mines from J Jumpers and Sheriff Antoinette Irving stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on the event and how you can get involved. "Light It Up Blue" Autism Awareness 3k walk and festival is Sunday, April 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information you can visit: www.jpjumpersfoundation.org