It’s Going to be Out of this World

RICHMOND, Va. - Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy Galaxy Con, a unique event that features  over 300 hours of programming including Q&As, workshops, costume competitions, burlesque, comedy, film screenings, tournaments and much more. Community Organizer for the event Dallas Calles stopped by our studio recently and shared a sneak preview of the highly anticipated event. 

GalaxyCon: Festival for Fans of Pop Culture takes place on Friday, May 31st from Sunday, June 2nd at the Greater Convention enter of Richmond. For more information you can visit www.richmond.galaxycon.com

 

