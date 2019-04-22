It’s Going to be Out of this World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy Galaxy Con, a unique event that features over 300 hours of programming including Q&As, workshops, costume competitions, burlesque, comedy, film screenings, tournaments and much more. Community Organizer for the event Dallas Calles stopped by our studio recently and shared a sneak preview of the highly anticipated event.

GalaxyCon: Festival for Fans of Pop Culture takes place on Friday, May 31st from Sunday, June 2nd at the Greater Convention enter of Richmond. For more information you can visit www.richmond.galaxycon.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GALAXYCON RICHMOND}