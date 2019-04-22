Guy Fieri bringing new pizza and taco restaurants to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Guy Fieri announced details Monday about two concepts at the Power Plant Hampton Roads dining and entertainment district – Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor.

Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor is a brand new dining concept for Guy and will debut nationally when it opens at the Power Plant Hampton Roads.

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor will be located between PBR Hampton and Bass Pro Shops. Both of the concepts will open this June.

“I’ve always loved coming to Virginia to film ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives’ and most recently, to open my Smokehouse down the road in Norfolk at the Waterside District. So, I’m really fired up to be opening two awesome concepts in Hampton,” said Guy Fieri. “We’re bringin’ my Dive & Taco Joint concept that people are loving in Kansas City and then next door, we’re bringing a real deal, old school Pizza Parlor. You’re gonna dig it!”

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint brings together food with a bar scene and nightly entertainment. The design of the space will be inspired by the thousands of legendary restaurants, bars and dives that Guy has visited around the country.

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint will offer signature tacos, Mexican classics, specialty margaritas and a lot more. Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor, the first-of-its-kind in the country, will pull from Guy’s strong Italian heritage and will offer a variety of artisanal pizza’s created by Guy using housemade dough and sauce.

Additional details about the food and drink menus will be shared at a later date. Both the venues are currently hiring and looking for applicants for various positions from entry level to management opportunities.

Beginning Monday, April 29, interested applicants can visit the Hiring Center located inside PBR Hampton at 1976 Power Plant Parkway.

The hiring center will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. To learn more online, click here.