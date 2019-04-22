“Fighting For Our Memories”

April 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Many people have joined the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and support those dealing with the illness and their caregivers. Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford along with Care Consultant to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond Taylor Lee stopped by our studio and filled us in on the first ever Alzheimer’s Prayer Breakfast. 

The inaugural Alzheimer’s Prayer Breakfast is Tuesday, April 30th at the Masonic Temple of Petersburg from 9 am to 11 am. For more information you can visit here.

