Enjoy a Backyard Water Oasis with Medallion Pools 

RICHMOND, Va – Summer is just around the corner, and if you have always dreamed of having a beautiful in-ground pool now is a great time to make that dream a reality. Johnny Mazza Jr. of Medallion Pools shared the details on his company that offers affordable swimming pools in four different wall types and in virtually any size or shape that you can imagine. Medallion boasts the largest showroom on the East Coast and carries a full range of pool liners, vinyl covers and pool accessories.

Medallion Pools is located at 840 W. Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.

Learn more by visiting http://www.medallionpools.com or call (804) 526-7665

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MEDALLION POOLS}